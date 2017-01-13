 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Spotlight: Otronicon Celebrates All Things Tech This Weekend

by Nicole Creston (WMFE)
Play Audio

Florida Hospital for Children's Medical Sim City area at Otronicon. They're showing off brain mapping. Photo by Roberto Gonzalez.

Friday the Orlando Science Center kicks off its annual “geek fest.” That’s how the Science Center’s Jeff Stanford fondly refers to Otronicon, a hands-on event featuring simulators, video games, virtual reality and more.

“Otronicon for four days overtakes the Orlando Science Center and basically we celebrate technology and how it’s impacting how we live, learn, work and play,” said Stanford.

The event runs through Monday, with Saturday night reserved for the 21-and-up crowd at the museum’s “Science Night Live.”

Hear more about Otronicon by clicking on the audio above!


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP