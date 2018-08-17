Spotlight: OrlandoIX, Swamp Sisters, Family Expo, Vegan Fest, and Steel Panther

OrlandoIX is the Southeast’s Largest Gathering of Creators in Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Video Games, and Digital Arts. Open to professionals and consumers alike, OrlandoiX brings together creators, investors, influential brands, and tech enthusiasts for keynotes, speaker presentations, interactive exhibits, gameplay, and networking. OrlandoIX is Saturday at 11am at Full Sail.

Beth McKee’s Swamp Sisters Songwriting Circle is playing live original music and presenting interesting conversation. The Songwriting Circle is Saturday at 8 at the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts in Winter Park.

150 exhibitors will be talking about whatever parents and kids want to learn about during the Florida Kids and Family Expo Saturday 10 to 5 and Sunday 11 to 5 at the Orange County Convention Center.

Enjoy vegan food, classes, lectures, vendors and more during The Orlando Vegan Festival Saturday 12 to 4 at Eagle Nest Park in MetroWest.

Steel Panther is an American comedic glam metal band from Los Angeles, mostly known for their profane and humorous lyrics, as well as their exaggerated on-stage personae that reenact the stereotypical 1980s “glam metal” lifestyle. Steel Panther is performing tonight at 7 at The Plaza Live.