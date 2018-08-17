 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Commentaries


Spotlight: OrlandoIX, Swamp Sisters, Family Expo, Vegan Fest, and Steel Panther

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Play Audio

Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

OrlandoIX is the Southeast’s Largest Gathering of Creators in Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Video Games, and Digital Arts. Open to professionals and consumers alike, OrlandoiX brings together creators, investors, influential brands, and tech enthusiasts for keynotes, speaker presentations, interactive exhibits, gameplay, and networking. OrlandoIX is Saturday at 11am at Full Sail.

Beth McKee’s Swamp Sisters Songwriting Circle is playing live original music and presenting interesting conversation. The Songwriting Circle is Saturday at 8 at the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts in Winter Park.

150 exhibitors will be talking about whatever parents and kids want to learn about during the Florida Kids and Family Expo Saturday 10 to 5 and Sunday 11 to 5 at the Orange County Convention Center.

Enjoy vegan food, classes, lectures, vendors and more during The Orlando Vegan Festival Saturday 12 to 4 at Eagle Nest Park in MetroWest.

Steel Panther is an American comedic glam metal band from Los Angeles, mostly known for their profane and humorous lyrics, as well as their exaggerated on-stage personae that reenact the stereotypical 1980s “glam metal” lifestyle. Steel Panther is performing tonight at 7 at The Plaza Live.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP