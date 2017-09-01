Spotlight: Orlando Traveling Memorial Looking For Painters

A traveling art exhibit is in the works to commemorate the 49 lost at Pulse and to show support for their families and the survivors.

Orlando Traveling Memorial Founder Colleen Ardaman said the memorial wall will travel the U.S. She’s calling on the public to help finish painting it.

“It will have the portraits, there’s a long ‘vine of life’ with thorns on it to show the pain that occurred but in a beautiful allegory way, the portraits are throughout that vine up and down,” said Ardaman.

The public painting sessions take place Sundays Sept. 17 and Oct. 15 in downtown Orlando. More info here.

Ardaman said people shouldn’t worry about their painting skills as this is a paint-by-number project.

