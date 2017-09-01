 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Spotlight: Orlando Traveling Memorial Looking For Painters

by (WMFE)
Photo courtesy of Orlando Traveling Memorial Public Facebook Page

A traveling art exhibit is in the works to commemorate the 49 lost at Pulse and to show support for their families and the survivors.

Orlando Traveling Memorial Founder Colleen Ardaman said the memorial wall will travel the U.S. She’s calling on the public to help finish painting it.

“It will have the portraits, there’s a long ‘vine of life’ with thorns on it to show the pain that occurred but in a beautiful allegory way, the portraits are throughout that vine up and down,” said Ardaman.

The public painting sessions take place Sundays Sept. 17 and Oct. 15 in downtown Orlando. More info here.

Ardaman said people shouldn’t worry about their painting skills as this is a paint-by-number project.

Hear more about the exhibit from Ardaman by clicking on the audio player above.

 

 


Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

