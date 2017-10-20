Spotlight: Orlando Shakes, Orlando Film Fest, Evita and Steampunks

Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson journey to the English countryside to investigate the mysterious case of the Baskerville family in the stage play The Hound of the Baskervilles all weekend at the Orlando Shakespeare Theatre. For info go to orlandoshakes.org.

A weekend long celebration of independent cinema, with screenings, Q&A’s, workshops, parties and more will take place during the Orlando Film Festival all weekend long at the Cobb Plaza Cinema Cafe downtown. For details and tickets go to orlandofilmfest.com.

Eva Perón, who left her small, provincial town at age 15 and eventually became the First Lady of Argentina then Andrew Lloyd Webber forced Patti Lupone to sing the difficult score 8 times a week. She survived and went on to play the role of her career: Mama Rose in Gypsy. Evita is playing all weekend long at Valencia College East Campus.

Remember steampunk? Top hats and corsets covered in metal gears and opera glass holders? Well people are still twirling their moustache waxed moustaches clomping around in high heeled lace up industrial boots… somewhere. Renninger’s Antique Center is putting on their annual Steampunk Industrial Show which will include all media, jewelry, Victorian hats, shoes, clothing and antiques of all kinds all weekend long out in Mount Dora. For details and times go to renningers.com.