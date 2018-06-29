Spotlight: Orlando Philharmonic, PechaKucha, Vegan Potluck, and Osmonds

Join the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Christopher Confessore, for a free patriotic concert called “God Bless America” Saturday 8pm at the Orlando International Airport.

Enjoy 30 artists, a beer tasting and more during “Arts and Crafts Beer” Saturday 1 to 5 at the Ivanhoe Village shopping center with Retro City Cycles and Blue Bonnet.

Enjoy an evening of intelligent talks presentations from a group of local thought leaders including an Artist in Residence with Orlando Ballet, the Executive Director of Teach for America-Orlando, the Founder of Timucua Arts Foundation, a Hairdresser and more… during the special event called PechaKucha Saturday 6 to 9 at the Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Enjoy a completely meatless and cruelty free potluck experience during the he 20th annual Animal Rights Foundation “Independence for the Animals Vegan Potluck Picnic.” If you bring a dish to share the cost of the meal is cut in half. Your dish must serve 5 to 10 people and include a recipe card. Vegan burgers will be provided. This “Independence for the Animals Vegan Potluck Picnic” is Sunday at 2 at Mead Gardens.

And finally, enjoy the legendary performers Donny and Marie in a live stage show mixing the spirit of their early television specials and recordings with a nostalgic look back on their storied career including the performance of their hits “A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock ‘n Roll”, “Puppy Love” and more. Donnie and Marie smile their way to Orlando Saturday 8 to 10 at the Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.