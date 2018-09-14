Spotlight: Orlando Flea Indoor Curated Market

Local artisans, designers, and creative small businesses are coming together this Sunday for an independent, indoor makers’ market event. It’s called Orlando Flea – as in “flea market,” without the second word.

Arthur Goodman is with Red Fork Marketing, one of the collaborating partners and hosts of Orlando Flea. He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the event was inspired in part by a similar long-running event in Brooklyn – called, of course, Brooklyn Flea – and it aims to support local creators.

More information about Orlando Flea is available at the event website.