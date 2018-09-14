 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Spotlight


Spotlight: Orlando Flea Indoor Curated Market

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Local artisans, designers, and creative small businesses are coming together this Sunday for an independent, indoor makers’ market event. It’s called Orlando Flea – as in “flea market,” without the second word.

Arthur Goodman is with Red Fork Marketing, one of the collaborating partners and hosts of Orlando Flea. He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the event was inspired in part by a similar long-running event in Brooklyn – called, of course, Brooklyn Flea – and it aims to support local creators.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear the conversation.

More information about Orlando Flea is available at the event website.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

Morning Edition Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

TOP