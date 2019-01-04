 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Orlando Blues & Jazz Festival

Image courtesy of Brand Stupid Agency

The Orlando Blues and Jazz Festival is happening Saturday at Eagle Nest Park in the Metro West area. Don’t let the moniker fool you – although some similarly-named events are staples in the area, this is the first blues and jazz festival of its kind. That’s according to Will Carey, the founder of the ironically-named Brand Stupid Agency and the brain behind the event. He speaks to 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information about the Orlando Blues and Jazz Festival on the Facebook event page.


Nicole Darden-Creston

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

