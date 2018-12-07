 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Orlando Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

The Orlando Ballet’s presentation of “The Nutcracker” is an annual holiday tradition for the organization. And the tradition is expanding, says the ballet, to reflect both growing ticket sales and the diverse makeup of the central Florida community.

90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston sat in on a recent rehearsal as the company prepared for tonight’s opening, and spoke to Artistic Director Robert Hill and to Amaya Joseph – a young ballerina, barely a teen – making her debut in the lead role of Clara, the girl at the center of “The Nutcracker” story.

More information on Orlando Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” is available at the Orlando Ballet website.


Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

