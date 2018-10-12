Spotlight: Orlando Ballet’s ‘Carmina Burana’ Marks Company Milestone

The Orlando Ballet is marking a special milestone this year: the company is celebrating Robert Hill’s 10th anniversary as Artistic Director.

So the Ballet’s main stage season kicks off this weekend in epic style, with a full-scale production of the perennially popular Carmina Burana. The performance features live music provided by the chorus and orchestra of the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park.

The ballet is described as a feast for the senses, and Hill tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the inclusion of live music is no small part of that.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

More information on this weekend’s performances of Carmina Burana is available on the Orlando Ballet website.