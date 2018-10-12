 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight


Spotlight: Orlando Ballet’s ‘Carmina Burana’ Marks Company Milestone

by (WMFE)
Promotional photo for Carmina Burana, courtesy of Orlando Ballet

The Orlando Ballet is marking a special milestone this year: the company is celebrating Robert Hill’s 10th anniversary as Artistic Director.

So the Ballet’s main stage season kicks off this weekend in epic style, with a full-scale production of the perennially popular Carmina Burana.  The performance features live music provided by the chorus and orchestra of the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park.

The ballet is described as a feast for the senses, and Hill tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the inclusion of live music is no small part of that.

More information on this weekend’s performances of Carmina Burana is available on the Orlando Ballet website.


