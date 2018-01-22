 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Orlando Artist Paints Mini Masterpieces

Just the little things. That’s Orlando artist Sierra Renee’s motto and she lives by it, painting miniature art. She does hand-painted acrylic paintings on a 4-inch by 4-inch paper. The paintings are less than an inch in size.

Her mini masterpieces include landscapes, popular brands, animals and objects. She said the idea came about as she was searching for a niche that would help her sell her artwork.

“I travel a lot and I was over in Germany and I found a little hole-in-the wall artist; he had a small little studio, it was down some back road and all he did was miniatures. Painting for so many years, I always loved doing those tiny little details and I was like, ‘you know what? I can do this,'” said Renee.

She said people often think her works are a sticker, not an actual painting, until they take a closer look.

Scroll through some of the images in the slideshow above and hear more from the artist by clicking on the audio player above.

 


Crystal Chavez

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing

