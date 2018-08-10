Spotlight: OMNOM, Weed Walk, Flamingo Fest, and Home & Garden Show

OMNOM is a DJ – Producer from San Francisco with an unconventional brand of House described by some as “a whirlpool of weird” featuring his unmistakably peculiar vocals will be performing live Saturday 8 to 2:30 at Celine in downtown Orlando.

Kids will walk a real wildflower farm and learn from experts about the things adults want to get rid of: weeds! Some are lovely, grow naturally and are even edible! This is a walk to learn about the friendly plants that grow here in Florida that many people try to remove. The Weed Walk is Saturday 9 to 10:30 at the Orlando Wildflower Farm.

Kids can learn and paint during Creative Kids Art Part Flamingo Fest! Learn where the 6 species of flamingos live in the world, why flamingos have pink feathers, how flamingos filter their food to eat, and participate in a flamingo drawing and painting project! Flamingo Fest is Saturday 11 to 1 at the Orlando Academy of Russian Language.

Stroll the huge cavernous display rooms filled with products for the home and garden during the annual Orlando Home and Garden Show Saturday 10 to 7 at the Orange County Convention Center.

And finally, go pick up a copy of Vogue at your local bookstore, read Queen Bey’s interview, then put the Vogue back on the shelf. She’s not wearing any make up or wigs in the photos! I know!