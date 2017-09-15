Spotlight: OMART, The Lake, Jazz and Film Fest

An international group of 18 artists are featured in an exhibition exploring the impact of the vast scale of commerce and immigration worldwide on contemporary life. Very topical! The show Baggage Claims runs all weekend at Orlando Museum of Art.

The newest collaboration between Crealdé School of Art and the Winter Garden Heritage Foundation offers a contemporary and historic window into the culture and landscape of Central Florida’s Lake Apopka during an exhibition called “The Lake: A Documentary Exploring the Land and People of Lake Apopka.” The show runs all weekend at Crealdé School of Art.

Dr. Phillips Center Jazz Orchestra is performing a show called The Vocal Jazz Summit with some of Orlando’s best jazz and R&B vocalists tonight and tomorrow at Dr.Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets go to drphillipscenter.org.

There’s a Saturday breakfast pop-up with vegan and gluten-free doughnuts Saturday put on by OrlandoDOUGH, that’s d-o-u-g-h not d-o. Isn’t that cute? The Vegan Doughnut Pop-Up breakfast is Saturday at 9:30 the district at mills50.

And here’s my favorite event of the weekend: The One Minute Film Festival. Yes! Sit with other movie lovers and watch films lasting one minute over and over Saturday morning 11 to 12:30 at the downtown branch of the Orlando Public Library.

And as always #Orlando is Wonderful!