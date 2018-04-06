 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commentaries


Spotlight: OMART, Macrame, Digital Art and Spring Fiesta

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Play Audio

Image: Enduring Beauty: Seminole Art and Culture, omart.org

There’s a special exhibition at the Orlando Museum of Art called “Enduring Beauty: Seminole Art and Culture” that has inspired a fun family day celebrating Native American culture. This free event features hands-on activities, storytelling, music, dancing, free ben & Jerrys ice cream Saturday 10 to 3 at Orlando Museum of Art.

Learn how to weave your fingers through a few basic knots to sculpt a beautiful handmade macrame work of art during a class led by Macrame mama!  Tickets provide you with materials, 2 drink tickets for the bar, and a take home, step by step guide to help you remember what you learned. Macrame mamma’s class is Saturday at 4 at Lil Indies in the Mills50 District.

What is a limited palette Digital Art show? The artists participating in the show are limited to making their digital art by using the Pantone color of the year, Ultra Violet 18-3838. Opening night features a first look at the art and a chance to meet the artists. The opening night of this Pantone-based digital art show is Saturday 4 to 8 at Hourglass Brewing in Longwood.

Outdoor fun and family activities draw thousands of Central Floridians to Lake Eola for the largest arts & crafts festival event series in Orlando, the Spring Fiesta at the Park. Live entertainment, a huge amount of food options a kids’ area and over 600 artists line the mile-long space of sidewalk surrounding Lake Eola. Spring Fiesta at the Park Saturday and Sunday 10 to 5 at Lake Eola Park.

 


