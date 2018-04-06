Spotlight: OMART, Macrame, Digital Art and Spring Fiesta

There’s a special exhibition at the Orlando Museum of Art called “Enduring Beauty: Seminole Art and Culture” that has inspired a fun family day celebrating Native American culture. This free event features hands-on activities, storytelling, music, dancing, free ben & Jerrys ice cream Saturday 10 to 3 at Orlando Museum of Art.

Learn how to weave your fingers through a few basic knots to sculpt a beautiful handmade macrame work of art during a class led by Macrame mama! Tickets provide you with materials, 2 drink tickets for the bar, and a take home, step by step guide to help you remember what you learned. Macrame mamma’s class is Saturday at 4 at Lil Indies in the Mills50 District.

What is a limited palette Digital Art show? The artists participating in the show are limited to making their digital art by using the Pantone color of the year, Ultra Violet 18-3838. Opening night features a first look at the art and a chance to meet the artists. The opening night of this Pantone-based digital art show is Saturday 4 to 8 at Hourglass Brewing in Longwood.

Outdoor fun and family activities draw thousands of Central Floridians to Lake Eola for the largest arts & crafts festival event series in Orlando, the Spring Fiesta at the Park. Live entertainment, a huge amount of food options a kids’ area and over 600 artists line the mile-long space of sidewalk surrounding Lake Eola. Spring Fiesta at the Park Saturday and Sunday 10 to 5 at Lake Eola Park.