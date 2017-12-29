Spotlight: New Year’s Eve Events

Orlando Date Night Guide has a huge list of things to do in Orlando on New Year’s Eve so I say to myself I says… why replicate their effort myself when I can just copy it? So full credit for the raw data included in my segment today goes to OrlandoDateNightGuide.com.

For people who chose to have babies will enjoy Baldwin Park’s New Year’s Eve street party. Food and drink is for sale and at midnight walk to the lake to enjoy a countdown and a fireworks show.

Domu restaurant inside East End Market is offering an open bar with the good stuff, party gear, GIF booth, DJ Ricky Rico and a midnight champagne toast with a live stream of the New York New Year’s Eve countdown.

SAK Comedy Lab, an improv theatre, is doing an 18 and up only show at 10. Feel free to dress sharp and arrive with room for complimentary light hors d’oeuvres. The show will end at 11:30pm then it becomes a big party with a countdown to midnight with a complimentary champagne toast for those old enough and legal enough to drink.

And finally, I am hosting my own New Year’s Eve bash at my apartment starting at 9pm. My boyfriend doesn’t know about this yet so SHHH! Throw a bit of trash at our 3rd story window and someone will buzz you in. Bring your own booze because I am not providing anything. We will be playing Christmas music still because Christmas runs until New Year’s Eve in this house, mister. I will spray the room with mace to get people to sit down and watch Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve comeback performance. At midnight we all will toast the New Year, you’ll have to leave in your own cars because I have to be up early the next day for a morning tea with the owner of Orlando Date Night Guide to thank her for all this information. Happy new year and remember, all I want for Christmas and New Year’s is you.