Spotlight: New Enzian Exec. Director Talks Theater Expansion

The Enzian Theater has a new executive director: David Schillhammer. If the name sounds familiar, he was the Orlando Philharmonic’s director for 16 years.

The independent Enzian theater in Maitland has been raising money to expand. The organization is in the midst of a capital campaign to add two new theaters. One will seat 100, the other 50.

“The Enzian is one busy place, nary a day goes by where there aren’t three sometimes four showings or events during that time. In fact, in the last six months Enzian has shown over 200 original films with over 500 showings. It’s brimming to capacity, so growth is warranted; it’s not growth for growth’s sake, it’s growth based on demand for the programming,” said Schillhammer.

So far the campaign has raised $4.5 million toward its goal of $6 million.

Click the player above to hear Schillhammer talk more about his new role and plans for the future of Enzian.