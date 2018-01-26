Spotlight: Museums, Garden Workshop and Human Trafficking Awareness

Have you ever walked through the Cornell Fine Arts Museum at Rollins College? The objects in the museum’s permanent collection date from antiquity to the present day. The works in this installation periodically change and on occasion feature long-term loans in conversation with works from the permanent collection. But act fast. The collection on loan leaves the museum December 2020. For details go to cfam.rollins.edu.

An exclusive exhibition of Escher’s work, including personal items, woodblock prints, art and more are on display all weekend at Museum of Art DeLand. For details go to moartdeland.org.

Help build and install rows of raised garden beds that will eventually be seeded, weeded, harvested and re-planted by and for the community. Participants will learn about urban agriculture and nutrition. The Garden Build Action Day is Saturday 9 – 2 at Maxwell Terrace Apartments, 2803 Arlington Street. For details go to ideasforus.org.

And finally… attend the free event Human Trafficking Awareness Day to educate yourself about the issues of human trafficking with educational workshops, vendors, a children’s area, food trucks, musical performances and more. Human Trafficking Awareness Day is Saturday 10 to 3 at Calvary Assembly of God. For details go to gohttf.org.