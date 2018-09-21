Spotlight: “Meowga” Is Yoga With Adoptable Cats

If you’ve ever watched a cat enjoy a long, graceful stretch and felt the urge to join her, there’s a yoga studio in Titusville called the Inverted Elephant that’s got you covered.

“Meowga” is an event that’s part yoga class, part informal pet therapy…and the dozen-plus cats and kittens there for the cuddling are also adoptable.

Beatrice Phillips owns Inverted Elephant Yoga Studio. She tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston her semi-monthly Meowga partnership with the SPCA of Brevard County almost didn’t happen.

More information on the event is available at the Inverted Elephant website.