Spotlight: “Meowga” Is Yoga With Adoptable Cats

by (WMFE)
Meowga: Yin Yoga With Adoptable Cats (Credit: Inverted Elephant Yoga)

If you’ve ever watched a cat enjoy a long, graceful stretch and felt the urge to join her, there’s a yoga studio in Titusville called the Inverted Elephant that’s got you covered.

“Meowga” is an event that’s part yoga class, part informal pet therapy…and the dozen-plus cats and kittens there for the cuddling are also adoptable.

Beatrice Phillips owns Inverted Elephant Yoga Studio. She tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston her semi-monthly Meowga partnership with the SPCA of Brevard County almost didn’t happen.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

More information on the event is available at the Inverted Elephant website.


