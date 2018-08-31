Spotlight: Megastore, Wakanda, Cat Videos, and Mommy Con

Shop over 100 vendors including artists, vintage and handmade furniture, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, tasty treats, garden decor, and more during Unhinged Market Day! The fun takes places Saturday starting at 10am and runs all day in front of the Adjectives Megastore in Altamonte Springs.

After a being picked as one of the top things to do in Tampa Bay and having a sold out event in Tampa, Wakanda is being brought to the Bronze Kingdom Museum in Orlando. Blending the pop culture phenomenon of the Black Panther movie with the true history and culture of Africa, Sankofa Productions presents “ A Night in Wakanda”, an intimate social gathering that fuses learning and entertainment to create a full cultural experience. The fun takes place Saturday at 6 at the Bronze Kingdom.

Each year, CatVideoFest takes the best cat videos of the year, along with some classics and unique submissions, to create a fun 70 minute program. This program is then screened around the world for people to come together and see the videos and raise money for local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters. Cat Video Fest takes place in Maitland Sunday at 1 at Enzian Theatre.

The MommyCon convention takes a gentle and positive approach to educating parents about the emotional and physical benefits of natural birthing, breastfeeding and baby wearing. It advocates values of holistic health, eco-friendly diapering, child safety standards and procedures, and female self-care and wellness. MommyCon takes place Saturday starting at 9 at Caribe Royal Hotel and Convention Center.