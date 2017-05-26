 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Spotlight: MegaCon Orlando To Have “Love is Love” Programming

by Abe Aboraya (WMFE)
Paige Braddock's contribution to the Love is Love comic book. Fundraisers are scheduled throughout Megacon this weekend to raise money for Pulse victims.

MegaCon comes to Orlando this weekend, bringing more than 100,000 comic book and pop-culture fans. And while the headline this year may be the Rocky Horror Picture Show reunion with Tim Curry, MegaCon is also raising money for the victims of the Pulse night club shooting.

After the Pulse tragedy, some well-known creators in the comic book world got together to make the Love is Love comic.

“All of these people coming together who were desperate to do something that mattered and something that made an impact,” said Comics Coordinator Constance Katsafanas.

Everything from the artists’ time to the printing materials for that book was donated, as were the proceeds. Hear about how the fundraising efforts will continue this weekend at MegaCon by listening to the interview in the audio player above.


