Local News


Spotlight: Meet Stardust’s February Artist, Sarah Kantz

by (WMFE)
Local artist Sarah Kantz has an exhibit starting next month at Stardust Video and Coffee. Kantz mostly works with watercolor; she’s also a professional caricature artist. While she’s been involved with the Orlando art scene, this is her first solo art show.

Florida Lighthouse and Ibis Bird. Courtesy of Sarah Kantz.

Kantz’s exhibit kicks off with a reception at 7 p.m. on February 17. Her work will be on display until March 1. It will feature her Jazz Series, wildlife paintings, and some more modern pieces that are still in the works.

“My style is Realism and I’m a musician as well, so that’s what drew me to the whole jazz series,” said Kantz.

“Between Sets” circa 1940’s rendition of famous jazz musician Dexter Gordon. Courtesy of Sarah Kantz.

Listen to more from this week’s Spotlight artist by clicking on the audio player above!


Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

