Spotlight: Meet Stardust’s February Artist, Sarah Kantz

Local artist Sarah Kantz has an exhibit starting next month at Stardust Video and Coffee. Kantz mostly works with watercolor; she’s also a professional caricature artist. While she’s been involved with the Orlando art scene, this is her first solo art show.

Kantz’s exhibit kicks off with a reception at 7 p.m. on February 17. Her work will be on display until March 1. It will feature her Jazz Series, wildlife paintings, and some more modern pieces that are still in the works.

“My style is Realism and I’m a musician as well, so that’s what drew me to the whole jazz series,” said Kantz.

Listen to more from this week’s Spotlight artist by clicking on the audio player above!