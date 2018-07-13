Spotlight: Maria Bamford, Bastille Day & A Public Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony

I don’t recommend stand up comedy as everyone’s taste in comedy varies so much. But for Maria Bamford, I am going to override your taste and recommend one: Maria Bamford! She’s best known for her portrayal of her dysfunctional family and self-deprecating humor involving her past issues with depression and anxiety. HA! Maria Bamford’s stand up show is Saturday at 7 p.m. at The Plaza Live.

Baguette Fencing, Wine & Cheese Pairing, a French Market, a French murder mystery and someone dressed as Marie Antoinette await you at the Bastille Day Celebration Saturday 3 pm-10 pm throughout the Audubon Park Garden District.

Take a yoga class while a roomful of adoptable cats roam, play, purr and judge during “Yoga With Cats” Saturday 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the Orlando Cat Cafe in Clermont.

The 3-day long St Margaret Mary Annual Rummage Sale takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday 8 til 2 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in downtown Winter Park. Funds go to the purchasing of 15 Gucci fanny packs for the middle school choir. Just kidding. The funds will benefit the church’s sister parish in Haiti…. who need Gucci fanny packs.

And finally, by 2020 the Winter Park Civic Center will be gone and replaced by the new $30 million Winter Park Public Library. But before construction begins, the city will have one last hurrah in the space – Winter Park’s largest public wedding vow renewal ceremony! The event is called “We Still Do” HA! And it takes place Saturday 10 to 12 p.m. at the Winter Park Civic Center.