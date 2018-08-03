Spotlight: Mad Cow Theatre, Paper Art Workshop, and Cirque du Soleil on Ice

Set in the deep South at the turn of the 20th century, the play “The Little Foxes” is Lillian Hellman’s great American family drama. Clashes over inheritance, business schemes, and domestic abuse define the ebb and flow of the Hubbard family, who have built their empire on cotton. The play “The Little Foxes” runs Saturday and Sunday at Mad Cow Theatre.

Enjoy a day-long workshop creating a “found papers” collage using vintage book pages, sheet music, letters, and personal found papers taught by local artist Linda Saracino. Linda will provide a brief history of collages and then spend the bulk of the day providing one-on-one assistance helping students create their collages from prep to finished take-home piece. The found papers collage workshop is Saturday 9:30 to 4 at Crealde School of Art.

The ice show “Crystal” is the very first experience on ice from Cirque du Soleil. Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats claim their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. Follow Crystal, the lead character, on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her imagination. This is a brand new kind of performance with Cirque du Soleil meeting the ice. Watch “Crystal” Saturday at 4 at the Amway Center.