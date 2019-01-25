Spotlight: Local Shopping at Farmers Markets, Vintage Pop-Up Shops and more

This weekend is a fantastic week for shopping local.

The Parramore Farmers Market officially launched last year, ran for a bit, took a break and is now re-launching with new management and a new location! Celebrate the birth of a brand new farmers market featuring produce, ready to eat food, and hand crafted artisanal products at the Parramore Farmers Market launch Saturday 10am-2pm at the Department of Health parking lot in downtown Orlando.

Event producers Tommy Mot and Ashley Hallenbeck are bringing a new makers and vintage market to Parramore at the Stonewall Bar. The vintage and maker vendors in the parking lot, main floor, and patio will be accented by drinks and entertainment on the open air second level. The DayVibes Daytime Market Party takes place Saturday 12pm-6pm at Stonewall Bar Orlando.

Apparel, one of a kind jewelry, luxury handbags, special vintage pieces and fine art will be on sale during a brief pop up shop presented by a new shopping site called Sidney Bruce that features a curated collection of products from emerging designers, selective brands and artists. The Sidney Bruce Pop-Up Shop starts Saturday 10am-7pm and runs until February 3rd at The Heavy in Winter Park.

Vintage garments, jewelry, and handmade goods will be on sale alongside a live DJ spinning, Dance Battles taking place, and Drink Specials being slurped down all in the heart of Downtown during the The Florida Vintage Market. The fun takes place Saturday 2pm-7pm at Wall St. Plaza.