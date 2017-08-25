 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Spotlight: Last Chance For An Intimate Opera Experience

by Nicole Creston (WMFE)
Play Audio

Soprano Wendy Bryn Harmer. Photo from Opera Orlando's Facebook page.

This weekend is the last of Opera Orlando’s Summer Concert Series called “Opera On Park.”

The intimate setting of the University Club of Winter Park is a unique way to kick off the upcoming season, says Opera Orlando’s David Sckolnik.

He said this series gives audiences an opportunity to really find out about the essence of the art form.

“There’s no costumes, there’s no characters, there’s no orchestra; the artist has to just stand up there and deliver beautiful sounds and connect directly with the listeners,” said Sckolnik.

Hear more about this last event of the organization’s Summer Concert Series and get a sneak peek of the upcoming fully-staged productions by clicking on the audio player above.

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP