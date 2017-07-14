Spotlight: Karaoke, Art Exhibits and A Midsummer Night’s Dream

A trap house is a term used to define a crack house, or the surroundings in which a drug dealer or trap star would use to make their profit. What do you think Trap Karaoke look like? Well now’s your chance to see it! Trap karaoke is tonight at 8 at Venue 578 in downtown Orlando.

An art show featuring art made from discarded paper products is taking place tonight and tomorrow called “Paper- an Artifact of the Future” at the Gallery of Avalon Island in downtown Orlando.

Another art show you should check out is an exhibition from artists Richard Reep and Dina Mack that connects their work to an exploration of ritual, repetition, form and the intimacy of materials and spaces. Catch this art show every day at The Art Gallery at Mills Park in the Mills50 district.

Did you know there’s a ballet version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”? No? I did. But… I’m a cultured, well-read, intention-led soul #Oprah. So, Theseus and Hippolyta become caught up in a domestic quarrel between the king of the elves and the queen of the fairies. The mischievous Puck intervenes with a magic potion and a troupe of amateur actors. Catch “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Saturday at 11 at Enzian Theatre.