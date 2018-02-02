 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Spotlight: Josh Garrick On The State Of Orlando’s Arts Scene

Josh Garrick. Photo from Facebook.

Artist Josh Garrick has been a fixture of central Florida’s arts and culture scene for more than 20 years. He’s a fine-art photographer, writer and curator. He was the first non-Greek artist to exhibit in the National Archaeological Museum of Greece.

If you’ve been to the ballet, the opera or pretty much any arts event in Orlando, you’ve likely seen him.

“Orlando is in a golden age of the performing arts, our ballet company, our philharmonic, our Shakespeare company and the Orlando Repertory, our children’s youth company, unbelievable things are happening; people don’t even realize how extraordinary those groups are,” said Garrick.

On the flip side, he said when it comes to the fine arts—local artists don’t have enough gallery space to show their work.

“There’s so much wonderful art being produced in this city and there are just very few venues to show it,” said Garrick.

Garrick said CityArts Factory does a wonderful job showcasing local art, but that’s just one space.

