 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Spotlight: “Jazz Jam” Sundays At Pilars

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Photo courtesy of Pilars

Photo courtesy of Pilars

Next to the Winter Garden Theatre in Winter Garden’s burgeoning arts district is Pilars, a cocktail bar with a twist – it’s the gathering place of a growing community that’s much more about the jazz than the gin.

You could call owner Becky Roper a “jazz advocate” of sorts – or maybe a “jazz catalyst.” Every Sunday afternoon, her place holds a “jazz jam,” where singers and players from aspiring to professional can get onstage and “sit in” with some of the best jazz musicians.

Roper tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that she has a passion for it, and she’s seen nothing like it anywhere in Central Florida.

Find more information about Pilars Jazz Jam on the Pilars website.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

TOP