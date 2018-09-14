Spotlight: In the Heights, Library Book Sale, Nick Cannon, and Central FL Zoo

The musical “In the Heights” tells the story of a vibrant community of friends and family in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood. It’s a community on the brink of change, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. The musical “In the Heights,” plays Saturday at 7:30 at Orlando Shakes. For tickets go to orlandoshakes.org.

The Orange County Library System’s annual Fall Book Sale is back and takes place on the third floor of the Orlando Public Library in downtown Orlando and features a great selection of already discounted fiction and non-fiction, recorded books, DVDs, CDs and more will be available for half price. The Fall Book Sale is Saturday 10 to 5 and Sunday 1:30 to 4:30 at the downtown public library.

Nick Cannon’s hit show “Wild’n Out” is touring the country with a live version and is stopping in Orlando Saturday at 8 at the Amway Center.

Experience the sights and sounds of the Central Florida Zoo in a whole new light during Night Hike at the central Florida Zoo. This exciting nocturnal adventure includes meeting Animal Ambassadors up-close and a guided flashlight tour of the Zoo. Night Hike takes place Saturday 7:30 to 10:30 at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Sanford.