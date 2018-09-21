 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Improv, Museum Day, Shelia E, and Macramé

Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

Enter a bar in which all the patrons are actors improvising scenes with themselves and the audience. The event, Joe’s NYC Bar, completely different each time, combines live music, engaging conversation, drink specials and a distinctive style of immersive theater in a friendly barroom atmosphere. The show is called Joe’s NYC Bar will be performed Sunday 3 to 5 at Iron Cow in the Milk District.

Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry for two to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. You can get your ticket at smithsonianmag.com. Museum Day is being celebrated Saturday 12 to 4 at Orlando Museum of Art.

The 1980s song “Oh Sheila” was written about Sheila E, girlfriend at the time of Prince. Go see that girlfriend at the time performing live Saturday 7 to 10pm at Epcot’s Food and Wine Festival.

And speaking of macramé, there are to macra-maze-ing events this weekend. Learn to make a macramé plant hanger Saturday at 3:30 at Leu Gardens and then on Sunday learn to make a macramé hanging shelf at 6 at the Nook on Robinson in the Milk District.

 


