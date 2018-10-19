Spotlight: “Immerse” Yourself In Orlando’s Art Community

The annual Orlando-centric performing and interactive arts event “Immerse” is taking over downtown this weekend.

The streets will be filled with more than a thousand artists and performers, from storied orchestras playing classical music, to visual artwork spontaneously created by light…and many points in between.

“Immerse” is the brainchild of Cole NeSmith, founder and executive director of the Creative City Project. He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that “Immerse” is meant to be experienced more than observed.

More information on Immerse is available at the Creative City Project website.