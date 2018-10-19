 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Spotlight


Spotlight: “Immerse” Yourself In Orlando’s Art Community

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Immerse performer. Photo courtesy of Creative City Project

Immerse performer. Photo courtesy of Creative City Project

The annual Orlando-centric performing and interactive arts event “Immerse” is taking over downtown this weekend.

The streets will be filled with more than a thousand artists and performers, from storied orchestras playing classical music, to visual artwork spontaneously created by light…and many points in between.

“Immerse” is the brainchild of Cole NeSmith, founder and executive director of the Creative City Project. He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that “Immerse” is meant to be experienced more than observed.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

More information on Immerse is available at the Creative City Project website.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

TOP