Spotlight: Immerse, Artober Fest, Steampunk, and Will’s A Faire

Enjoy music, dance, acrobats, murals, projection experiences, theater, interactive installations… classical to hip hop and everything in between all in the streets and public spaces of Downtown Orlando. It’s for art lovers and people who think they don’t like art at all. Bring your family. Gather your friends. And experience IMMERSE Saturday starting at noon and running all day long in downtown Orlando.

Winter Springs is celebrating 11 years of ArtoberFest with exceptional art, tasty German food and drink, musical entertainment, kids’ crafts and much more this weekend! Artoberfest takes place all day Saturday and Sunday at the Winter Springs Town Center.

Experience two amazing days of fantasy, cosplay, steampunk bands, entertainers, Victorian themed shows and shopping during Renninger’s Steampunk & Industrial Show this weekend. Grab your goggles and top hats and come take a ride on the “Time Machine,” stroll through booth after booth taking you through the entire Victorian Age right up to the Wild Wild West. bang bang! The Renninger’s Steampunk & Industrial Show takes place Saturday and Sunday 9 to 5 at Renniger’s in Mount Dora.

Will’s A Faire, the one day retro, vintage, local and handmade market is back at Will’s Pub for fall! It’s the Biggest Indoor/ Outdoor vendor market in Orlando, with over 70 Vendors, Live Music, Craft Cocktails, Craft Sodas, Food Trucks & Free Fun for the Entire Family. Will’s Affaire Vintage and Indie Art Fall Market takes place Sunday at 1 at Wills Pub.