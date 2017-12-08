Spotlight: Human Library, Dangerous Theatre and Pottery Festival

Volunteers with different backgrounds act as books that you as a reader can check out. This is The Human Library. The Human Library is designed to build a positive framework for conversations that can challenge stereotypes and prejudices through dialogue. The Human Library is a place where real people are on loan to readers. A place where difficult questions are expected, appreciated and answered. The Human Library is free and runs Saturday 1 to 4 at the downtown public library.

Her most recent divorce final, Caroline discovers none of her family wants to spend the holidays with her. Not wanting to spend the holidays alone, she decides to rent a family off Craigslist. This is a play called A-Loan for the Holidays playing at the Dangerous Theatre in Sanford all weekend long. For details go to dangeroustheatre.com.

Oh sweet merciful mess. All weekend long there’s a Vape Show at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Sweet heavenly hot dog heaven. This is an electronic cigarette and e-liquid conference and trade show. Admission is free. For details go to orlandovaporshow.com.

And finally, the Orlando Pottery Festival is Central Florida’s largest ceramics festival, with diverse handmade ceramic art gifts, kids clay play and puppets… what? The Pottery Festival is Saturday 9 to 4 at Loch Haven Neighborhood Center. For details go to Orlandopotteryfestival.org.