Spotlight: Holiday Block Party, Broadway Christmas, and Orlando Flea

I like block parties but have you ever been to a block party that takes up block, after block after block then you turn the corner and there’s more blocks and you’re like this is a block party? It’s not! It’s bigger! It’s a blocks party, hello? The annual Jingle Eve block party put on by Ivanhoe Village Main Street district will include performances, a wine walk, vendors, fireworks and Santa. Jingle Eve is Saturday 5 to 10 in Ivanhoe Village.

Christmas and Broadway. Sounds like heaven to me unless it’s a Broadway musical post 1965 and Christmas songs not sung by Bing Crosby. Anything else is garbage. The festive musical revue A Very Broadway Christmas put on by the Central Florida Arts organization will celebrate the holidays in a shimmy shammy Broadway type of way that’ll tinkle your ivories and spice up your eggnog. A Very Broadway Christmas is Saturday at 11 at Grace Church.

Want to shop local and give interesting gifts for the holidays? Then you need to go to Orlando Flea by The Daily City, the indoor holiday local gift market. An estimated 1,000 locals attended the first one when it debuted in September and now it’s back with 45 local vendors and designers, a full bar, and local snacks all inside a lovely 2-story venue. Orlando Flea is Sunday 12 to 4 at Celine in downtown Orlando. For details go to orlandoflea.com