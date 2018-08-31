 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Scott Josephs Restaurant Guide


Spotlight: Hangry Bison

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Hangry Bison is doing a lot of things right with its burgers, bourbon and beer, the items that it lists as its specialties under that name.

That name…

“Hangry” is a portmanteau of the words “hungry” and “angry” and represents a condition wherein the need for food, without any food foreseeable, can cause a precipitous change in mood. It’s a real thing! But we have Hangry Bison to alleviate the symptoms.

Burgers are the forte here, and they’re nicely done. I had the Hangry Bison (I figure it’s always a good sign when a menu item is named after the joint). It featured a big, thick patty fashioned out of ground bison, grilled to a juicy red medium rare and topped with a bit of melting pepper jack cheese and sriracha, both of which gave it a bit of heat, and fresh arugula for a note of fresh spiciness. Tomatoes, green olives and brown mustard were also included between the pretzel dough buns.

My companion chose the Doddzilla burger, which is obviously also a portmanteau, but I didn’t ask for explanation. This patty, though just as big and juicy, was made of shortrib meat and had melted cheddar, a slice of ham, onions sautéed in bourbon and bacon jam, plus a fried egg to boot. I’m not sure which burger I liked better, they were both pretty darn good.

I do know that I preferred the Sweet Potato Fries that my guest chose as the side dish. They were thick, fried just right and had a nice bit of saltiness. I preferred them to my Bison Beans, which were spicy-hot, as they were intended to be, but a tad too al dente. Plus, who wants to eat healthful veggies with a big fat burger?

Our server had an easy smile and showed good menu knowledge. She also showed enough savvy to give a heads-up warning before my Smoked Bison cocktail arrived. That was so I could be ready to record the showy presentation.

The drink, which featured Basil Hayden Bourbon, was delivered on a platter scattered with burnt cherry wood under a dome filled with smoke. I liked the smoky notes.

Besides the many options of preordained burgers, there’s a full section of the menu devoted to those who prefer to build their own burgers. You know, controlling types. Or just the chronically hangry.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

About Scott Joseph

sjoseph

TOP