Spotlight: Grandma Party, Holiday Dinner for the Animals, and The Rein-Dog Run

This year has seen an unprecedented amount of holiday shopping events in Orlando. I’ve been paying attention to this town since 2009 when I started my blog and never, and I mean never have I seen so many pop up this and market that and, well, I love them all. And this one I love the most. Probably because it’s one of the first ones I attended years ago and because it’s weird. Grandma Party is a shopping event with kick and pizazz. It’s not upscale spider plants in beaded macramé hangers class-a-frass, it’s not redneck mee-maw oven mitt Lularoe hot garbage, it’s just, how do you say … Grandma Party. Go see it Sunday starting at 10 at Stardust coffee in Audubon Park.

The 20th annual Holiday Dinner for the Animals will feature guest speaker Jon Camp, Vice President of The Humane League. Camp will discuss the importance of advocating for farm animals. The Holiday Dinner for the Animals takes place Sunday at 11:30 at Loving Hut. To purchase tickets in advance email holidaydinnerfortheanimals@gmail.com.

And because Lake Nona is going to become the second Downtown Orlando – there I said it – Plan to deck the entire family in holiday outfits – dogs included – for the epic Rein-Dog Run event! Enjoy food trucks, holiday carolers, Santa photos, and… real reindeer! The Rein-Dog Run is Sunday 11 to 2 in Laureate Park in Lake Nona.