Spotlight: Grand Opening, Art, Music, Film and Anime Con
Two friends opened a clothing shop in Mills50 dedicated to street + luxury brands from Berlin, Hong Kong and London called A-Shop. The opening party Saturday 8 til midnight. INFO
The Mennello Museum of American Folk Art has free admission Saturday noon to 4 INFO
Orlando songwriter Elaine Pechacek’s songbook is being performers by some of Orlando’s best singers Saturday night at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts.INFO
The film by James Baldwin called I am Not Your Negro is screening for free Saturday at 4 at the Winter Park Community Center. INFO
Beginners through experts have a full day of watercolor and acrylics art classes to choose from during Art-A-Palooza Saturday 1-11pm at Henao Contemporary Center.INFO –
Bring your own wine and food to enjoy during a concert of noise, drones and experimental sound music performed live at the Timucua House Sunday at 7:30. INFO
Orlando’s original Anime convention featuring celebrities, Japanese musicians, stars from the Power Rangers and more is taking place Saturday starting at noon at the Wyndham Orlando Resort. INFO
Two local bloggers will lead a summer-themed farmer’s market tote bag workshop at Paper Goat Post gift shop. INFO
Take a drive to Lakeland for the June HAUS Makers Market featuring food trucks, markets and artists. INFO
