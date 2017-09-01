Spotlight: God Is a Scottish Drag Queen, The Drowsy Chaperone, Craft Fair and Magical Dining Month

Orlando’s favorite out of town fringe show “God Is a Scottish Drag Queen” is back in Orlando and I still haven’t seen it. Well I’ve been busy with feeding the homeless and planting trees along inner city streets and adopting all the stray kittens so… The show features a man in a dress. Thanks RuPaul! “God Is a Scottish Drag Queen” plays this evening at 7 and Saturday at 2 and 7 at The Venue in Ivanhoe Village.

An ambiguously gay man in an ill-fitting sweater leads the audience through the cast album of his favorite lost Broadway musical (that never was). While he plays the record and talks the audience through the story, the musical comes to life in his shabby disgusting apartment. The Drowsy Chaperone plays Saturday at 7:30 at CFC Arts. For information go to cfcarts.com

Craving hot cocoa and plaid? Sniffing for the scent of pine and the pleasure of complaining about long lines? Then I recommend the Christmas in September Craft Fair! Get your shipping done early at this maker gathering happening all weekend at the Volusia County Fairgrounds. For details go to BucklerShows.com.

And finally remember this month is Magical Dining Month! More than 100 of Central Florida’s top restaurants are offering three-course, prix fixe dinner menus at much lower prices than normal. My personal recommendation is Luke’s in Maitland. For a list of the one hundred restaurants that are participating go to magicaldining.com.