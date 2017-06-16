Spotlight: Giant Yard Sale, Seafood Fest, Music and Theatre

A giant yard sale, antique fair and flea market is going on all weekend at Renninger’s Flea Market & Antique Center in Mount Dora INFO

Multiple seafood vendors, beer & wine garden and Arts & Crafts vendors will be at the Festival of the Sea Saturday at Orlando Festival Park INFO

The 155-piece Orchestra organized by Central Florida Community Arts is doing an “American Roadtrip” themed concert of familiar, patriotic, powerful, sweeping, and nostalgic music Saturday night at Calvary Assembly INFO

The play “Skylight” is about the aftereffects of an extramarital affair. The father and son confront the father’s girlfriend and all hell breaks loose. “Skylight” will be playing all weekend at Mad Cow Theatre INFO

Permaculture is a system of agricultural and social design principles centered on simulating patterns and features observed in natural ecosystems. Learn how you can apply it to your yard and garden in a workshop called “How to Permaculture” all weekend at Florida School of Holistic Living. INFO

Watch a suburban family struggle with mental illness while singing in the musical “Next to Normal” playing all weekend at Valencia College East Campus. INFO

A new arts festival has been created by a new local culture website called Fresh Produce featuring 80 Music acts, live performance art, dozens of local business vendors and more all day Saturday Fresh Produce Music & Art Festival at Henao Contemporary Center. INFO