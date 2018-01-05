 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Spotlight: Gallery Hopes To Raise Profile Of More Central Fl Artists

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo courtesy of Kaleidoscope Venue For The Arts

Mary Catherine Spicer is known as Zyll to the artist community. She’s co-owner of a new art gallery in Longwood.

Zyll said she’s a self-taught artist. She’s also an entrepreneur now helping other local artists get exposure.

Kaleidoscope Venue For The Arts is going into its second year. Zyll explains how they came up with the name.

“The concept was that anytime you would come to Kaleidoscope, you would always get to see something different, so it would literally be like a Kaleidoscope changing; it would never be the same thing every single time that you came to visit,” said Zyll.

Listen to her Spotlight interview by clicking on the audio player above, including the background story behind this piece:

Photo courtesy of Zyll Art.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP