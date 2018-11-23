Spotlight: FusionFest

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Photo courtesy of FusionFest website

FusionFest takes place this weekend. It’s a brand-new large-scale downtown arts and cultural event that seeks to celebrate the rich tapestry of diversity that weaves Central Florida a unique identity.

Terry Olson of Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs carries the title of Chief Instigator of FusionFest. He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston about the genesis of the event and what attendees can expect.

Find more about FusionFest at the event website.


