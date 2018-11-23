Spotlight: Fusion Fest, Orlando Philharmonic, and Disney Springs

When an event has a catch phrase like “It’s Diverstastic!” you know it’s going to be a hit. And when an event has the combined muscle, finances and influence of and from the Orange County Government, the City of Orlando, the Downtown Development Board, and the Downtown Arts District behind it, you know it’s going to be a hit that keeps on hitting us year after year. Like Fiesta in the Park. FusionFest is a free two-day celebration in Downtown Orlando that features short films, an international food court, a marketplace, music and dance stages, choirs, fashion shows, a parade, dance party and prizes…. that represent the diversity of our community. It takes place Saturday and Sunday noon to sunset in front of Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. For details go to fusionfest.org.

The Orlando Philharmonic is doing its Annual holiday season kick-off concert with audience favorites from the orchestra, choirs and guest artists called “Home for the Holidays.” The fun takes place Saturday and Sunday at noon inside the Bob Carr Performing Arts Center, a 1970s building the City of Orlando got named a historic landmark because it contains three walls from the original civic auditorium it bulldozed to build the Bob Carr Performing Arts Center.

And finally, while many locals I associate with get ill when I suggest they travel to the theme parks to see or do anything , I still want to recommend you go see the Trail of Trees exhibit at Disney Springs. Designed to look like a 1940s tree lot, you’ll wind your way thru tree after tree decorated after a famous Disney movie or character. It’s really well done and designed, and every time Mariah Carey’s All I want for Christmas is you plays, fake snow shoots down on your head. Christmas!