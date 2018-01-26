 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Spotlight: “From Whence We Came” Exhibit Explores Our Connection To The Universe

by (WMFE)
The Eternal Dance. Photo courtesy of Lillian Verkins.

Fine Arts Gallery at Seminole State College has an exhibit running through February 1 called From Whence We Came. The exhibit is full of colorful paintings, some inspired by Hubble Space Telescope imagery. It’s Artist Lillian Verkins’ interpretation of the human quest for interconnectedness with the universe.

The exhibit is the culmination of years of work and her interpretation of where we come from, and also where we go to.

“[It’s] my idea of space and the ingredients that we have in our bodies that space has also, and my work if you go into the exhibition, will make you feel like you really belong in this all-inspiring universe,” said Verkins.

Listen to the Spotlight segment in the audio player above.


Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

