Spotlight: Free Play FL, Shuffleboard, Ice Skating and Festival of Trees

A complete pinball, arcade and console gaming experience for the family is taking place at Free Play Florida. This may sound fun but think – does your child even know what a pinball machine is? They might hate it. If you want to risk your children hating you, attend Free Play Florida Saturday 10 to 10 and Sunday 10 to 4 at Doubletree at Sea World. For details go to wp.freeplayflorida.com.

And speaking of making your children miserable by showing them a game and or activity from decades past there’s free shuffleboard play at The Orlando Shuffle this weekend! Use a stick to shove a puck down a cracked cement alleyway in order to knock your opponents’ puck off the cracked cement alleyway and fun! During Orlando Shuffle Saturday 3 to 5 at Beardall Senior Center. Equipment is included.

For parents who love their children, they can take them ice skating amongst the wealthy in downtown Winter Park starting Saturday all day. The kids can skate, Mom can watch and Dad can shop the boutiques. Winter in the Park starts this Saturday and runs to January 7th. For details go to cityofwinterpark.org.

And speaking of fun for Dads, take him to a winter wonderland of extremely heavily decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, gingerbread houses and more inside the Orlando Museum of Art during Festival of Trees. Dad can get some decorating tips and maybe even run into a friend or two! Fun! Festival of Trees starts Saturday 10 to 5.