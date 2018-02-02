 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commentaries


Spotlight: Foxtail Coffee presents the new and improved Copper Rocket

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Image: The Copper Rocket, thecopperrocket.com

Does anyone remember when the former owner of Copper Rocket bar went on a tirade and fought with his fans and detractors on Facebook and then deleted it all? Well if not, you can read the entire ridiculous thing on thedailycity.com. We screen-shot the whole thing. That owner also was chosen to be on a reality show in which a bar expert comes into a bar, addresses the interior design and problem employees (and owners!) and fixes everything. Even though he had that help, for reasons I admittedly do not know, he sold the bar to the folks behind Foxtail Coffee. This “Foxtail Coffee presents the new and improved Copper Rocket” version won’t be a coffee bar though. It’ll remain a full liquor bar. And besides, Foxtail already has enough new locations announced and one I discovered that they will neither confirm nor deny the plans for: inside the Wells Fargo building in the North Quarter. I got the tip from an employee and happened to meet at another coffee sandwich and desert shop: The Glass Knife. I go there to blog and be around rich women with $2,000 handbags and facelifts to match. At the grand re-opening of “Foxtail Coffee presents the new Copper Rocket”, you can be the first to check out its redesigned interior, upgraded bar, added beer taps, new kitchen and more than 35 new televisions. Maybe they’ll consider doing viewing parties for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3! I’ll ask. If they neither confirm nor deny you’ll hear it first… from me… The grand re-opening is Saturday at 11am.


