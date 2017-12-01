 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Spotlight: Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra StoryCorps

by Nicole Creston (WMFE)
Play Audio

Immerse StoryCorps interviews were recorded in WMFE's mobile recording booth. Photo by Isaac Babcock.

For the month of December, “Spotlight” is bringing you StoryCorps interviews from Central Florida’s arts and culture scene.

The conversations were recorded by 90.7 WMFE at Creative City Project’s “Immerse” event in October in downtown Orlando.

The Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra is beginning its second season with new music director, Hanrich Claassen. Claassen’s path to conducting Central Florida’s top musicians has spanned the globe…from studying music in South Africa to teaching in Saudi Arabia and many points in between.

Interviewed by the orchestra’s executive director Heide Evans Waldron, Claassen shares the story of his journey to Orlando. Listen to their recording by clicking on the audio player above.

Listen to all of the conversations recorded at Immerse 2017 Here


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP