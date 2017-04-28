 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Spotlight: Florida Film Festival’s “Unrest” Documents Life With Chronic Fatigue

by (WMFE)
Photo courtesy of Jennifer Brea (Shella Films)

Jennifer Brea knew something was wrong the day she was trying to write a check and couldn’t sign her own name. She became weaker and weaker until she was bedridden.

Brea had a number of doctors tell her “it was all in her head” because her lab results would come back fine.

In her film, “Unrest,” she documents her journey in which she is eventually diagnosed with Myalgic Encephalomelitis (ME), also known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Brea directed the film and is also in it.

She describes what it’s like to live with ME:

“It’s like having a broken battery where my battery only ever charges to 40 percent, for some people its ninety, other people if you’re on the severe end, it’s 10 percent; and you can operate within your limit but if you exceed it, you crash and all your symptoms get worse,” said Brea.

The film just had its Florida premiere at the Florida Film Festival and is scheduled to return for community screenings this fall.

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

