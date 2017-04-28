Spotlight: FL Salsa Fest, Homesteading, Dapper Days and SAK Comedy

Expect plenty of Corona, tequila, salsa dancing, salsa music and unlimited salsa tastings from over 30 different chefs & restaurants during this block party on the brick streets of Thornton Park surrounding Mucho Tequila & Taco Bar during Florida Salsa Fest Sunday 1pm-6pm at Mucho Tacos and Tequila in Thornton Park. For tickets go to OrlandoWeeklyTickets.com.

An afternoon of classes on backyard chickens, preserving and canning, vegetable gardening in Central Florida and pickling your own vegetables await guests during the Modern Homesteading Class Series taking place Sunday 1pm-4pm at the Alafaya branch of Orange County Public Library. For information google mother earth peace signs fleet farming just kidding I don’t know what to google.

Dress up in vintage clothing for two days of elegant fun with thousands of other well-dressed guests during Dapper Day Weekend. Tonight meet up for “Dapper Day Eve” 8 to 11 at Disney Springs Boathouse restaurant. Saturday wear your bow ties and bobby socks in the Magic Kingdom then change your tie and change your bobby socks for Sunday at Epcot. Sunday night is a private event in the Living Seas Lounge. Please wash those bow ties and bobby socks before attending. For costs and details go to dapperday.com.

Readings from embarrassing elementary and middle school journals are performed live, then acted out by professional comedy improvisers at the show called Cringe taking place this Saturday at 5:30 at SAK Comedy Lab in downtown Orlando. For tickets go to sakcomedylab.com.