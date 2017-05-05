 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Scott Josephs Restaurant Guide


Spotlight: Firefly Kitchen And Bar

by Scott Joseph (Scott Joseph's Orlando Restaurant Guide)
Play Audio

When my order of Chicken & Dumplings eventually arrived, I immediately noticed something was missing. I mean other than a spoon to eat it with. It seemed to be devoid of dumplings. So not chicken & dumplings. Chicken &.

This was at Firefly Kitchen and Bar, the business that has taken over the former Taps space in Winter Park Village.

I confirmed the dumpling deficit after I was given a spoon — a teaspoon instead of soup spoon — and fished through the thick and tepid broth. Although ordered as a first course, the soup was served simultaneously with the burger that I had ordered as an entree. So I pushed the bowl aside and concentrated on the burger.

I had already cut into it and tasted it when someone came by the table. It wasn’t the young woman who was my server but rather a man I assumed was either the manager or an owner. He asked, “How’s the burger?”

Rather than answer that question — dry, overcooked, ridiculous — I asked one of my own: Where were the dumplings in the chicken &?

And instead of immediately offering an apology, he offered a defense: “I didn’t serve this.”

A replacement was offered but I said I didn’t want it. I might have if the dish been served as a starter instead of side dish with the burger. (And how much nicer it would have been to have a first course earlier, rather than waiting nearly a half hour for it all.)

Oh, that burger. I should elaborate. You’ll understand the dryness and the overcookedness, but the ridiculousness needs further explanation.

I chose the Fried Green Tomato version, which indeed had said topping, thick and hard as it was. It also had slices of fresh avocado, cheddar cheese and a fried egg all nestled above and below a thick patty in a kaiser-like roll.

But it was absurdly tall and unwieldy, impossible to pick up and eat. And when I cut into it with a knife, the yolk from the egg squirted onto the table.

Look, I’m all for creativity, though I don’t quite get the rationale of these particular ingredients together any more so than the peanut butter on the burger called the Piggly Wiggly. And I understand and appreciate the role of a restaurant to delight and impress.

But there’s a point where something like these burgers stops being fun and just becomes an annoying mess.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP