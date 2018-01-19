Spotlight: Film Fest, Quilt Show, Dance and Walking Tour

Combining the excitement of competing independent films from more than 36 countries with the goodwill of cultural exchange, International Peace & Film Festival includes performances, a national costume fashion show, vendor booths, awards ceremony and after parties. The Festival runs Saturday 10am-11pm. For details go to peacefestival.us.

Quilts are time-consuming passion projects that, once complete, display creativity, detail and loads of hard work. Well there’s a convention for that! The World Quilt Show is in Orlando with vendors, workshops, lectures and more. The World Quilt Show runs all weekend 10 to 5. For details go to quiltfest.com.

A dance troupe combining extreme lighting effects with high energy dance moves is coming to Orlando. The troupe’s name is Illuminate and their performance is tonight at 7 at the Plaza Live.

And finally, I know I’m supposed to talk about cool stuff to do on the weekends however, I am a woman and I am allowed to change my mind. Monday thru Friday a walking tour of downtown Orlando led by an expert guide with enticing details on Orlando’s most notorious high profile cases that sparked courtroom drama takes place. The tour guides will also allow guests to explore the city’s famous landmarks and decisions that made national headlines. The business is called Downtown Orlando VIP Walking Tour. For more information go to orlandocourttours.com.