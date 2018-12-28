 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: “Elf: The Musical” At Orlando Rep

Image courtesy of the Orlando Repertory Theatre website

Orlando Repertory Theatre is a fixture of Central Florida’s arts landscape. In fact, it’s in its 16th season of producing shows for families and young audiences.

But the holidays this year have brought a few brand-new experiences to the Orlando Rep, says Artistic Director Jeff Revels…some of them delivered by the now-familiar figure of Buddy the Elf (and his festive friends) for the Rep’s production of “Elf: The Musical.”

Revels explains to 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston. Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information on “Elf: The Musical” on the Orlando Repertory Theatre’s website.


Nicole Darden-Creston

Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

